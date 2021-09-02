187 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 113 unlinked; 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 187 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported at noon on Thursday (Sept 2).

Of the new cases, 56 were linked to previous cases and have already been quarantined, while another 18 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 113 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One case was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other three developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 67,991.

More details will be provided by MOH on Thursday night.