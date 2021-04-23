2 community infections and 1 dormitory resident among 39 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 39 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (April 23), taking Singapore's total to 60,943.

There were two community cases and one from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 36 imported cases, including 16 permanent residents and six foreign domestic workers, who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, there were two locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 reported - an 11-year-old student at Dimensions International College and a 32-year-old migrant worker.

They were both linked to previously reported cases.

The boy, an Indian national, holds a student's pass.

He is the son of a 41-year-old accountant and a 44-year-old restaurant manager who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The boy was quarantined last Friday after being identified as a close contact of his parents, and developed a fever on Wednesday.

He had previously tested negative for the virus twice - last Saturday and Monday.

He was taken to the National University Hospital.

The patient from the dorm is the roommate of a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national who had tested positive despite having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new patient had also received both jabs - the first on March 13 and the second on April 3.

MOH said this accounts for the man's lack of symptoms.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is still possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," it said.

It added that further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection.

"This is a reminder that we cannot afford to let our guard down," said MOH.

"Our existing key enablers - safe management measures, testing and contact tracing - continue to be necessary and effective in helping us to mitigate spread and keep community transmission low."

The migrant worker is a work permit holder employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor. He works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Admiralty.

He and his roommate are residents of Westlite Woodlands dormitory, where multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected on Wednesday.

There were also 22 imported cases announced on Thursday, including one Singaporean, two permanent residents, four dependant's pass holders, two student's pass holders, three work pass holders, eight work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 143 million people. More than 3 million people have died.