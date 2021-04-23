11-year-old boy is S'pore's sole community Covid-19 case, while fully vaccinated worker is case from the dorms

SINGAPORE - An 11-year-old boy at Dimensions International College and a 32-year-old migrant worker were the two locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday (April 22).

One was in the community while the other was in the workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They were both linked to previously reported cases.

The community case is the child - an Indian national here on a student's pass.

He is the son of a 41-year-old accountant and a 44-year-old restaurant manager who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

He was quarantined on Friday (April 16) after being identified as a close contact of his parents and developed a fever on Wednesday (April 21).

He was then taken to National University Hospital.

The patient from the dormitories is the roommate of a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national who had previously tested positive despite receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He had also received both jabs - the first on March 13 and the second on April 3.

MOH said that this accounts for the man's lack of symptoms.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is still possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," it said.

It added that further research is necessary to determine if the vaccine prevents transmission.

"This is a reminder that we cannot afford to let our guard down," said MOH.

"Our existing key enablers - safe management measures, testing, and contact tracing - continue to be necessary and effective in helping us to mitigate spread and keep community transmission low."

The man is a work permit holder who is employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor and works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Admiralty.

He is also resident of Westlite Woodlands Dormitory - where multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected on Wednesday (April 21).

There were also 22 imported cases for a total of 24, said MOH.

This brings Singapore's total up to 60,904.