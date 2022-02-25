18,597 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,584 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 18,597 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday night (Feb 25), up from 18,593 infections on Thursday.

This is the second successive day that the number of daily new cases has fallen below the 20,000 mark, after it exceeded that figure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were 1,584 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Friday, down from 1,615 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

There were 46 cases in the intensive care unit and 211 patients required oxygen support, MOH added.

There were also 11 deaths reported on Friday.

Of the local cases, 15,313 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 3,070 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 214 new imported cases - 116 detected through PCR tests and 98 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.26, down from 1.37 the day before.