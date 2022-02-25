S'pore reports 18,593 new Covid-19 cases; 1,615 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 18,593 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday night (Feb 24), down from 20,312 infections on Wednesday.

This is the first day that the number of daily new cases has fallen below the 20,000 mark, after it exceeded that figure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But the number of patients in hospital has increased.

There were a total of 1,615 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Thursday, up from 1,587 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

There were 44 cases in the intensive care unit and 221 patients required oxygen support, MOH added.

Twelve deaths were also reported on Thursday.

Of the local cases, 16,519 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 1,915 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 159 new imported cases, comprising 77 detected through PCR tests and 82 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.37, dipping from 1.49 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded a total of 661,198 Covid-19 cases, with 975 deaths.

About 94 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 67 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.