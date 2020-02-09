Coronavirus: Flight with 174 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan lands at Changi Airport on Sunday morning

SINGAPORE - A second flight bringing 174 Singaporeans and their family members home from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus originated, arrived at Changi Airport on Sunday morning (Feb 9).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday that the returning passengers on Scoot flight TR5121 from Wuhan in Hubei province will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

"Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination. The remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days," said the MFA.

MFA consular officers and medical personnel had accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the operations, the statement added.

"The Singapore Government expresses its appreciation to the PRC government, Hubei provincial government, Wuhan city government, and the PRC Embassy in Singapore for facilitating their safe return," the statement said.

The aircraft had also flown some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan, the statement added.

The first flight to evacuate Singaporeans had landed at Changi Airport on Jan 30 with 92 Singaporeans were on board.