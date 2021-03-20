17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE -There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (March 20), taking Singapore's total to 60,184.

All are imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, there were 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the Health Ministry, all of which were imported.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. More than 2.69 million have died.