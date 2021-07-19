163 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 106 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 19 to KTVs

SINGAPORE - There were 163 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Monday afternoon (July 19), including 106 cases connected to the growing cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port, and markets and food centres.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 169.

There were also 19 cases linked to the KTV cluster. The cluster has a total of 192 cases.

Of the 163 locally transmitted cases, 66 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There were 71 other linked cases detected through surveillance, as well as 26 new unlinked cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases is an unvaccinated senior above 70 who is at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, the MOH added.

Four of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while five developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 63,245.