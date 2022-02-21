1,606 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in S'pore; 13,623 new cases reported

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.62, inching up from 1.59 the day before. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE - There were a total of 1,606 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Monday (Feb 21), up from the 1,523 on Sunday, according to data published on the Ministry of Health website.

With the latest update, hospitalisation numbers have exceeded the 1,000 mark for 17 days in a row.

There were 44 cases in the intensive care unit, up from 39 on Sunday. A total of 198 patients required oxygen support.

All in, a total of 13,623 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, down from the 15,283 recorded the day before.

Seven deaths were reported on Monday as well.

Of the local cases, 11,519 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 1,957 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 147 new imported cases, with 99 detected through PCR tests and 48 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.62, inching up from 1.59 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded a total of 596,261 Covid-19 cases, with 952 deaths.

About 91 per cent of the eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 66 per cent has received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
S'pore quietly confident in dealing with Covid-19 Omicron wave: Lawrence Wong
It is not the time to have a Covid-19 party, even if Omicron infections are milder
Related Stories
Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance
Hong Kong rallies around those in need as Covid-19 overwhelms healthcare, isolation systems
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top