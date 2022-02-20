15,283 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1,523 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 1,523 Covid-19 cases were in hospital on Sunday (Feb 20), up from the 1,491 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health's website.

This is the 16th successive day that hospitalisation numbers have exceeded the 1,000 mark.

There were 39 cases in the intensive care unit, down from 43 on Saturday. A total of 195 patients required oxygen support.

A total of 15,283 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, down from the 15,836 recorded the day before.

Four deaths were reported on Sunday.

Of the local cases recorded on Sunday, 12,113 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 2,958 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 212 new imported cases, with 156 detected through PCR tests and 56 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.59, up from 1.54 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Sunday, Singapore has recorded a total of 582,638 Covid-19 cases, with 945 deaths.

About 94 per cent of the eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 66 per cent have received the vaccine booster shot.

