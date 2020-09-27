15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 5 imported; none in community

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Sept 27), taking Singapore's total to 57,700.

This includes five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday (Sept 26), 20 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, including one community case and five imported cases.

The community case is a work permit holder from India and the case is currently unlinked.

He was detected as a result of MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

Meanwhile, the five imported Covid-19 cases comprise one work pass holder, three work permit holders and one dependant's pass holder.

Four of the cases are currently employed in Singapore and arrived from India and Indonesia on Sept 14, and Brazil and the Philippines on Sept 13. The dependant's pass holder arrived from India on Sept 15.

All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 14 new coronavirus patients announced on Saturday.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the same period.

With 19 cases discharged on Saturday, 57, 344 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 274 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 33 million people. More than 998,000 people have died.