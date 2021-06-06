Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School student is sole unlinked case in community

SINGAPORE - There were 20 coronavirus cases reported on Sunday (June 6), of which six are in the community and 14 imported.

The six community cases are the lowest since May 10, when there were three community cases.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday that Singapore is heading in the right direction, with the number of infections dropping further in the past week.

The sole unlinked case on Sunday is a 13-year-old student of Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School in Hougang, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night.

She was last in school on May 18.

The student developed anosmia - or the loss of smell - on May 29, but did not seek medical treatment until last Friday.

Her test result came back positive last Saturday.

The remaining five community cases were linked to previous patients and already in quarantine.

Two children were linked to the Tektronix cluster and are family members as well as household contacts of previous patients.

They are a 13-year-old student of Canberra Secondary School and a 10-year-old pupil of Endeavour Primary School.

Both were last in school on May 18.

A 50-year-old machine operator at Xinghe Knife Sharpening Service was also added to the NTUC Foodfare (Block 308 Anchorvale Road) cluster.

A 29-year-old delivery rider at Pizza Hut (Bukit Merah) who resides at Wanderloft Capsule Hostel was added to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster.

He was swabbed at a general practitioner clinic on May 22 and had tested negative.

He was subsequently identified as a close contact of previous cases and placed in quarantine the same day.

The delivery rider is asymptomatic and his infection was detected during testing last Saturday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen to 116 cases in the past week, from 136 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 23 cases to 17 over the same period.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Pasir Panjang clusters have also been closed, after no new cases were linked to them for 28 days.

Mr Ong noted that the percentage of infected people detected during quarantine has risen from 57 per cent to 73 per cent.

“This means very little chance for them to move around and spread to others,” he said.

Unlinked cases – which Mr Ong previously called the most worrying group – have fallen from 18 per cent to 15 per cent of new cases.

“Let’s keep it up,” he said.

Fourteen imported cases were also reported on Sunday. Among them are six Singaporeans and six permanent residents.

All of them have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Separately, MOH said that 1,396 residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff working in shops of neighbouring blocks tested negative for the virus, while 2,330 visitors to Block 506 as well as residents and visitors of seven neighbouring blocks also tested negative.

Twenty-two more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Another 207 remain hospitalised, with two in critical condition under intensive care.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,196.

Read the full MOH press release here.