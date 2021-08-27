120 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 47 from Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 120 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Friday noon (Aug 27), with 47 of these cases linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 73 cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another 16 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 26 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

There were also two imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Both cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there were 122 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday, bringing the country's total to 67,050.

