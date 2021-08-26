112 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 40 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 112 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday afternoon (Aug 26).

Of these, 40 infections are linked to the cluster at Bugis Junction, which has a total of 101 cases.

Of the remaining 72 local cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Another 17 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 24 were unlinked cases.

There were also four imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one of them developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 116 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 66,928.

MOH will provide more details on Thursday night.