12 places, including 313@somerset, VivoCity and Bugis Junction, among those visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Twelve places, including 313 @ somerset, VivoCity and Bugis Junction, are among the new places on a list of venues which Covid-19 patients visited.

Besides these three malls, the other places were a POSB bank at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre, a Sheng Siong supermarket at 301 Geylang Road, Haniffa at 118 Dunlop Street, Heartland Mall, Queensway Shopping Centre, Seah Im Food Centre, Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Shopping Centre and Kallang Wave Mall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (June 25).

The ministry provides this list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Those who were there at the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said that among the five community cases announced on Thursday is a Singaporean man.

The 50-year-old man showed the onset of symptoms on June 19 and was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. He was tested when he sought medical treatment.

He is currently unlinked to other cases.

Besides the Singaporean, the remaining four community cases are work pass holders.

All four work pass holders, aged between 35 to 42, are asymptomatic.

Related Story Covid-19 testing to be extended to those aged 13 and above with acute respiratory infection from July 1

Related Story Singapore residents can each get two free reusable masks from Monday

Two of them - an Indian national and a Filipino national - work in essential services and were picked up as part of the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

The other two who are Bangladeshi and Indian nationals are contacts of previously confirmed cases and were swabbed during quarantine.

The 113 new Covid-19 patients confirmed by MOH is lower than the average of 201 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 108 cases, taking Singapore's total to 42,736.

No additional clusters were announced on Thursday.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases a week ago to four in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day has remained at two for the past two weeks.

With 305 cases discharged on Thursday, 36,593 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 189 patients remain in hospital, including one who is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 5,917 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.