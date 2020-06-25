113 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community

SINGAPORE - There are 113 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (June 25), taking Singapore's total to 42,736.

They include five community cases, of which one is Singaporean and four are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) was confirmed as one of seven new coronavirus patients from the community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 31-year-old Singaporean man had gone to work before being admitted to hospital.

He was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday, and was hospitalised at NTFGH.

The nurse was one of two Singaporeans confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday. The other Singaporean, a 66-year-old man, was swabbed as he works at a dormitory. He is linked to a cluster at The Leo dormitory.

Of the seven new community cases reported on Wednesday, four were picked up as a result of proactive screening, while three were tested when they reported sick.

Besides the Singaporeans, the remaining five new patients reported on Wednesday are two work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Two are asymptomatic, but were detected as part of the screening of workers in essential services.

Another patient was swabbed as he works at a dormitory, although he is also asymptomatic.

Investigations are being done for the last two patients, who are both linked to a new Keppel Shipyard coronavirus cluster, one of two announced on Wednesday by MOH.

The first, in Keppel Shipyard in Pioneer, has three infections. The second, a Tuas dormitory in 52 Tech Park Crescent, has a total of seven confirmed cases.

A total of 191 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, lower than the average of 209 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 184 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

With 304 cases discharged on Wednesday, 36,288 patients have fully recovered from the disease in Singapore.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day has also remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks.

A total of 189 patients remained in hospital on Wednesday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,109 patients were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 9.51 million people. More than 483,000 people have died.