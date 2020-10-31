12 Covid-19 cases imported, all but one asymptomatic

SINGAPORE - Twelve new coronavirus cases were reported here on Saturday (Oct 31), bringing the total number of infected in the country to 58,015.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all 12 cases were imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home-notice upon arrival here.

All but one of the new cases are asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of the Ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

Two of the cases were Singaporeans who returned from Indonesia and the United States. One of the other cases was a Permanent Resident who returned from Indonesia, while another was a dependant's pass holder who came back from Greece.

Of the remaining eight cases, two were work permit holders returning from the Philippines, and the other six were work permit holders from Indonesia.

The Ministry said that all close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to pick up any asymptomatic cases.

Serological tests will also be carried out on close contacts to see if any of the 12 could have been infected by them.

MOH also announced that the cluster at Kian Teck Dormitory has been closed as there had been no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases the week before to two in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also fell from three to two in the same period.

With four cases discharged on Saturday, 57,898 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 32 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.