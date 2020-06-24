Two new Covid-19 clusters, one in Keppel Shipyard and another in Tuas dormitory

SINGAPORE - Two new coronavirus clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (June 24).

The first, in Keppel Shipyard in Pioneer, has three infections. The second, a Tuas dormitory at 52 Tech Park Crescent, has a total of seven confirmed cases.

Seven community cases were reported on Wednesday, comprising two Singaporeans, two work pass holders, and three work permit holders.

Of the seven, four were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, while the remaining three were tested when they reported sick.

Among the two Singaporean cases, one, a 31-year-old man, went to work at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) as a nurse. He was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday (June 23), and was warded at NTFGH.

The other Singaporean case, a 66-year-old man, was swabbed as he works at a dormitory. He is linked to a cluster at The Leo dormitory.

Among the five work pass and work permit holders, two are asymptomatic, but were detected as part screening of workers in essential services.

Another case was swabbed as he works at a dormitory, even though he is also asymptomatic.

Investigations are being done for the last two patients, who are both linked to the new Keppel Shipyard cluster.

Related Story Experts warn against excessive mixing and mingling during phase 2 of S’pore’s reopening

A total of 191 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, lower than the average of 209 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 184 cases, taking Singapore’s total to 42,623.

With 304 new cases discharged on Wednesday, 36,288 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day too has remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks.

A total of 189 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,109 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.