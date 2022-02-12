S'pore reports 10,325 new local Covid-19 cases, 1,206 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 1,206 patients in Singapore were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Saturday (Feb 12), up from the 1,205 cases the day before. This is the eighth day in a row that hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

There were eight new deaths, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. There were also 22 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update that 151 people required oxygen support, up from 128 people on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of new locally transmitted cases rose to 10,325, from 9,771 the day before.

Of the new local cases on Saturday, 2,549 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 7,776 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were also 180 new imported cases, with 138 detected through PCR tests and 42 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.54, down from 1.74 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update on Saturday, Singapore has recorded a total of 460,075 Covid-19 cases, and 893 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 63 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.