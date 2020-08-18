100 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 100 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Aug 18), taking Singapore's total to 55,938.

They included one community case, who is Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH announced that there were 91 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

They included six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

These included two Singaporean men, aged 56 and 54, and a 44-year old female permanent resident who arrived from India between Aug 5 and Sunday. They tested positive for the virus between Sunday and Monday.

A 27-year-old United States citizen, who is a work pass holder, was also among the imported cases. He arrived in Singapore from the US on Aug 5 and tested positive for the virus last Saturday.

The last two imported cases were a work pass holder who arrived from India and a work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia.

They were asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday. MOH said all of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 85 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday.

Three clusters in dormitories were closed and those dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force, now housing only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

No cases in the community were reported on Monday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 397 cases discharged on Monday, 52,335 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 82 patients remain in hospital, while 3,379 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 22 million people. More than 776,000 people have died.