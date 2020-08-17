91 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 imported; no community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 91 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Monday (Aug 17), taking Singapore's total to 55,838.

They included six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community were reported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up most the cases. More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, another technician who had boarded a vessel that carried 10 earlier imported coronavirus cases was among the two new community cases reported.

The 47-year-old Malaysian work permit holder boarded the vessel on Aug 9 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work, a day after it arrived in Singapore from India for repair and refuelling.

After some of the vessel's crew members were confirmed to have Covid-19, the technician was placed on quarantine and swabbed for Covid-19 even though he was asymptomatic, the ministry said.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday, the second technician connected to the vessel to have tested positive for Covid-19.

A Filipino technician who holds a work pass had boarded the same vessel between Aug 8 and 12. He was one of the three new community cases reported on Saturday.

The other new community case reported on Sunday was a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Meanwhile, a Singaporean, a work pass holder, three dependant's pass holders and a student's pass holder made up the six new imported cases.

The Singaporean, a 30-year-old man, had returned from Indonesia on Aug 4. The work permit holder, a 31-year-old Filipino woman who is employed in Singapore, returned from the Philippines, also on Aug 4.

The three dependant's pass holders were a five-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman, both Indian nationals who arrived from India on July 31, and a 34-year-old Filipino woman who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 4.

The last imported case announced on Sunday was a 23-year-old student's pass holder who is a Russian national. He arrived from Russia on Aug 4.

The MOH said all of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notice at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 78 new coronavirus patients announced on Sunday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks, said the MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 432 cases discharged on Sunday, 51,938 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

A total of 82 patients remain in hospital, while 3,685 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 21.8 million people. More than 772,000 people have died.