10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 each in community and workers' dorm

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday (Dec 1) noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,228.

These included eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One case from a foreign workers' dormitory was announced after 20 consecutive days of no cases in dormitories.

One case in the community was also announced on Tuesday.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a single Covid-19 case in the community was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The patient is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he went for a pre-departure Covid-19 test last Saturday before a trip to the United States.

He is a 35-year-old Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass in Singapore. He was allowed entry into the country to visit family members who are Singaporeans.

The patient arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival until Nov 15. He tested negative for Covid-19 on Nov 11 while under SHN. After that, he stayed at a friend's flat in Bishan Street 22 and visited his family in Yishun Avenue 6, the MOH said in a press statement on Monday night.

His case is currently unlinked.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive on Sunday. The MOH also said that his serological test result was positive, indicating a probable past infection.

The ministry said that epidemiological investigations are in progress and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

On Monday, the MOH also reported four imported Covid-19 cases, comprising one Singaporean and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean is a 31-year-old man who returned from Japan. Two of the work permit holders came from Indonesia, and one from India.

All four were placed on SHN at dedicated facilities on arrival. They were all asymptomatic when tested, and tested positive while still under SHN.

The MOH added several locations including Ion Orchard to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

It added that close contacts would already have been notified and that there was no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Another 10 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number who have fully recovered to 58,119.

A total of 29 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 62.7 million people. More than 1.45 million people have died.