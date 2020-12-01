Nepalese man visiting family in Singapore is sole Covid-19 community case

SINGAPORE - There was one locally transmitted Covid-19 case reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Nov 30).

The patient is a 35-year-old Nepalese man who is in Singapore on a short-term visit pass. He was allowed entry into the country to visit his family members who are Singaporeans.

He is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he went for a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Nov 28 before a trip to the United States.

He arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN), until Nov 15.

He tested negative for Covid-19 on Nov 11 while under the SHN, and was subsequently staying at a friend's flat in Bishan Street 22. He visited his family in Yishun Avenue 6, MOH said in a press release on Monday night.

His case is currently unlinked.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive on Sunday. MOH said his serological test result was also positive, indicating likely past infection.

MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

On Monday night, the Ministry also reported four imported Covid-19 cases.

They comprised one Singaporeans and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean is a 31-year-old man who returned from Japan. Two of the work permit holders came from Indonesia and the third from India.

All four were placed on SHN at dedicated facilities on arrival. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

MOH added several locations in the downtown area, Orchard road and Geylang to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

These include Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre, ION Orchard and Sque Rotisserie and Alehouse in The Central mall at Clarke Quay.

These visits occurred between Nov 16 and Nov 27.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times when they visited, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were no cases within foreign workers' dormitories for the 20th consecutive day.

More on this topic Related Story Time to allow foreign workers out of dorms? Health experts weigh in

With 10 cases discharged on Monday, 58,119 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are29 patients still in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 26 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.