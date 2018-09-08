1 Training for care workers

Community Training Institute, a new training centre for community care workers, will expand the reach of its courses to participants beyond staff at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. The institute offers 22 courses including nursing, rehabilitation and management skills. The one-to two-day courses cost between $20 and $500.

2 Fears over new US tariffs

As their attempts to head off a new round of United States tariffs on Chinese imports seem unsuccessful, US industry groups are bracing themselves for a grim winter, with American consumers likely to bear the brunt of higher prices.

Tariffs on US$200 billion (S$275 billion) worth of Chinese imports could kick in soon, and China has warned of retaliation.

3 Shanmugam on 377A

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said Singapore society is deeply split on the issue of Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men. "The majority are opposed to any change to Section 377A," he said, but noted that a growing minority wanted it repealed.



4 Race on for LDP leadership

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (above) and one-time defence minister Shigeru Ishiba were formally nominated yesterday to compete in the Sept 20 election for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, but campaigning has been put on hold because of the deadly Hokkaido quake.

Indonesia said its low foreign debt, healthy inflation and good economic growth should ensure there will be no repeat of the 1998 financial crisis that gripped the country. A statement underlining these achievements was issued yesterday to dismiss concerns from political opponents who have played up economic issues to attack the administration.

6 Trade war may hit US clout

Size matters in the light of United States President Donald Trump's tariff wars, and the likely damage may be less than generally feared. But the loss of US leadership will not be measurable by numbers alone, says Professor Danny Quah.

The Sky Grande Prix party sponsored by controversial dating platform Sugarbook will no longer be part of the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix-related events marketed by the Singapore Tourism Board.

8 Razer Pay coming by 2019

Razer Pay, the e-payment platform set up by gaming company Razer, will launch in Singapore by the first quarter of next year.

9 New coach eyes Olympics

Singapore's new artistic swimming coach Geraldine Narvaez is targeting qualification for the 2028 Olympics, and she wants the team to have fun along the way as they train hard.

10 Actor Burt Reynolds dies

Burt Reynolds, the self-mocking Hollywood heart-throb of the 1970s, died on Thursday at age 82. He was a box-office king, but regretted some of his acting decisions.

