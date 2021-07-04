One local transmission among 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported just one locally transmitted Covid-19 case on Sunday (July 4), said the Health Ministry in its daily update. The patient is currently unlinked to any other case.

There were also 10 imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

Of these, nine were detected upon arrival and the last developed the virus during SHN or isolation.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

The four locally transmitted cases reported on Saturday were linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent and the Changi General Hospital (CGH) clusters.

Two of the them were linked to 105 Henderson Crescent, bringing the cluster's tally to 20 cases. The other two were linked to CGH and that cluster has 18 cases.

All four were already in quarantine when they were found to be infected.

Two clusters were also closed after there were no cases linked to them for the past 28 days. One is the NTUC Foodfare cluster in Sengkang, and the other is linked to a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife who tested positive on May 31.

As at Saturday, there were 26 active clusters, ranging between three and 93 infections each, and 113 Covid-19 cases were in hospital. Most were well and under observation.

But nine had developed serious illness and required oxygen supplementation, while two were in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped from 92 cases in the week before to 37 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 18 cases in the week before to two cases.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

In a separate update on Saturday, MOH said it concluded special testing operations for 103 Henderson Crescent, and at 55, 56, and 57 Lengkok Bahru.

All of the 510 residents and visitors at 103 Henderson Crescent who were swabbed tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, of the 1,792 people linked to Lengkok Bahru who were swabbed, two people tested positive for Covid-19. The other 1,790 tested negative.

Globally, the virus outbreak which began in December 2019 has infected more than 183 million people. More than 3.9 million people have died.