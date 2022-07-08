He was a passionate leader: Japanese in S'pore saddened by ex-PM Abe's death

SINGAPORE - A minute's silence was observed before a Singapore Premier League football match on Friday night (July 8) hours after Mr Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was killed in a shooting attack.

He was shot during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan at 11.30am and declared dead at 5.03pm local time.

Players of both teams - Japanese side Albirex Niigata and local outfit Tanjong Pagar United - wore black armbands during the match in Jurong East Stadium.

Mr Daisuke Korenaga, chairman of both Albirex football clubs in Japan and Singapore, said the only word he could find to describe how he felt after learning about the tragedy was "shock".

"It has been a very difficult day... But I saw on social media many Singaporeans showing their respect for Mr Abe and I would like to thank them," he added.

Mr Korenaga, 44, said he last met Mr Abe at a dinner at the former prime minister's home in Tokyo in December 2016. The reception was a welcome for then Singapore President Tony Tan who was in Japan for a state visit.

"I remember Mr Abe being genuinely interested to learn more about Albirex and how we have been participating in the Singapore Premier League (previously known as the S-League) since 2004," he added.

Japanese fans who attended the match on Friday said they are saddened by the tragedy but want to canvass others to support one another.

Chef Haruto Kobayashi, 29, said: "I read about it when I got off work. I think he was a strong, passionate leader; not perfect but one of the better ones. I'm glad I'm here today, because I'll meet my friends who are also Japanese and we can talk about it together."

Another football fan, Mr Kenji Nakamura, a 26-year-old university student, fears copycat crimes could happen in spite of strict gun regulations in Japan.

"It's scary because you won't know what will happen as a result of this... if someone can make a gun, others will know that they can too, if they want to," he said.

Other Japanese nationals in Singapore condemned the act of brutality and expressed concerns over safety in Japan.