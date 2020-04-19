Hawkers to get $500 to offset cost of online order link-ups

Hawkers are getting $500 to offset the cost of delivering their food through online platforms.

A ban on eating at hawker centres and restaurants since April 7 means that only takeaways and delivery are allowed.

The sum will "mitigate the cost for stallholders who wish to engage food delivery services but are concerned about the on-boarding fees, as well as to help defray other costs associated with food delivery", the National Environment Agency said yesterday.

The amount will be available to those who engage food delivery platforms or third-party logistics firms to deliver food between April 7 and May 31.

Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor hopes the new fund will help hawkers take advantage of the food delivery market, which has seen significant growth in this period. "We hope that members of the public can continue to enjoy food from their favourite hawker stalls during this challenging period."

Michelle Ng