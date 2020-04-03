Coronavirus: No more dining in at hawker centres, coffeeshops, restaurants and other F&B outlets: MTI

SINGAPORE - At all food and beverage outlets, including hawker centres and coffee shops, people will not be allowed to dine in from Tuesday (April 7), said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (April 3), as Singapore steps up its measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

"All food and establishments will continue to operate, (but the) main adjustment is that there will be no more dining in," Mr Chan said.

In a statement, the Ministry for Trade and Industry said that all these outlets can continue to operate on a take-away basis and/ or delivery.

This is to reduce interactions outside of the household, MTI said.

For now, the new rule will apply until May 4, Mr Chan said.

" While patrons and delivery drivers can continue to enter the premises to access take-away services, there will be no dine-in service, and nobody is should consume any food or drinks on-site whilst waiting for takeaway food," added MTI.

"F&B outlets that remain open must adhere to the enhanced safe distancing measures in their premises, and minimise crowds by ensuring patrons are spaced at least 1 metre apart at all times."

Mr Chan also urged those buying takeout to bring their own containers in order to help operators conserve their packaging.