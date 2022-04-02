Hawkers, retailers in Woodlands face drop in sales as Malaysian customers return home in droves

SINGAPORE - As the buzz returns to Singaporeans' popular haunts in Johor Baru after two years, some hawkers and retailers in Woodlands have suffered a drop of up to 30 per cent in earnings.

This is largely caused by Malaysian residents in the area leaving Singapore to visit their homes in Johor after land borders fully reopened on Friday (April 1) for travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, they said.

But several owners of the 18 Woodlands businesses The Straits Times spoke to are positive that sales will pick up significantly once the expected influx of Malaysian workers commuting daily to Singapore kicks in in the coming months.

Since Friday, fully vaccinated travellers going between Singapore and Malaysia via the two land checkpoints no longer need to serve any quarantine periods, regardless of their mode of travel.

They also no longer need to undergo any Covid-19 tests in order to travel.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had said in an earlier update that as at 5pm on Friday, about 33,700 people had travelled between Singapore and Malaysia since land borders were fully reopened that day.

More than 80 per cent of them - about 27,600 people - comprise those departing Singapore for Johor. ST has observed that most of those heading to Johor are returning Malaysians.

The number of travellers who have crossed the Second Link and the Causeway is expected to have significantly risen since Friday evening.

Several businesses at Marsiling Mall, Marsiling Lane Food Centre and Woodlands MRT station said the absence of Malaysian workers who have lived in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic has been stark.

Ms Wei Xia, 46, who works at a beef noodles stall in Marsiling Mall's hawker centre, said there were fewer Malaysian customers on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Speaking to ST on Saturday at about 9.30am, she said: "Our sales have dropped by about 30 per cent... I usually won't be so free at this time."