Exploited server in SingHealth cyber attack had not had security update for 14 months, COI finds

SINGAPORE - A server exploited by hackers to ultimately reach SingHealth's critical system, leading to Singapore's worst data breach, had not received the necessary security software updates for more than a year.

Servers are typically patched several times a month.

The manager of this server, one of the many pathways hackers exploited, took over the role a decade ago even though he had no training in cyber security or server management.

These details emerged at the Committee of Inquiry (COI) hearing into the June breach, during the testimony of Mr Tan Aik Chin, a senior manager of cancer service registry and development at the National Cancer Centre (NCC), a unit of Singapore General Hospital (SGH). SGH belongs to the SingHealth cluster of public hospitals.

Before the four-member committee on Thursday (Sept 27), Mr Tan said: "I first took over management of some servers... sometime before 2008. I progressively took over more servers as colleagues left NCC and handed them over to me."

Mr Tan, whose main task is planning business continuation programmes, said he was not trained in cyber security or server administration, and had not been given any standard operating procedures for managing security incidents.

In 2008, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) - an agency which runs the IT systems of all public healthcare institutions here - was formed. However, the servers under Mr Tan were not taken over by IHiS.

He said IHiS made the decision not to take over the management of the research servers under Mr Tan's care, as they contain only old records. He had also not been formally appointed as a systems administrator despite being tasked to do the job of one.

Related Story COI on SingHealth cyber attack: IHiS staff took six days to discover data had been stolen

The last time the exploited server had the necessary security software updates was in May last year, following the spread of the WannaCry ransomware that disrupted healthcare, manufacturing, transport and government operations around the world. Then, Mr Tan was instructed by IHiS to update all the Windows servers under his care.

He learnt that the exploited server became infected with a virus sometime in July this year - 14 months after the last security software update. An IHiS staff member could not update the anti-virus software within this server, as it was too old and had to be reinstalled. The IHiS staff member told Mr Tan to disconnect the server from the SingHealth network to perform manual anti-virus software installation and virus signature updates.

On July 10, when Mr Tan scanned the server, he detected three security threats, two of which had been cleaned up, but one had been "quarantined".

The intrusions on SingHealth's electronic medical records system began undetected on June 27 before being discovered on July 4 and terminated by an IHiS staff member.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and upper management at IHiS and SingHealth were informed of the attack on July 10.

The inquiry continues.