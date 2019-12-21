GrabFood rider dies after accident involving truck

A 42-year-old GrabFood delivery rider has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Gambas Avenue yesterday.

The police said they were informed about the accident in Gambas Avenue in the direction of Woodlands Avenue 8 at 11.50am.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the police said.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a police tent set up near a motorcycle lying on its side. A food delivery bag with the Grab logo is attached to the motorcycle. The tent and motorcycle are seen behind a truck bearing the logo of waste management firm 800 Super.

A GrabFood spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments."

An 800 Super spokesman said: "We are aware of the accident and will not be making any comment as the case is currently under investigation."

