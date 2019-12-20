GrabFood delivery rider dies after accident with truck in Gambas Avenue

SINGAPORE - A GrabFood delivery rider has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Gambas Avenue on Friday (Dec 20).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Avenue 8 at 11.50am.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, police said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a police tent placed next to a motorcycle lying on its side on the road.

A green food delivery bag with the Grab logo is attached on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle and police tent are seen behind a truck with a logo of waste management company 800 Super.

The police are investigating the fatal accident.

A GrabFood spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments."

The Straits Times has contacted 800 Super for more information.