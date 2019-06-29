GrabFood deliveryman arrested for allegedly stealing shoes in Keat Hong Close

SINGAPORE - A GrabFood deliveryman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes outside a customer's flat.

The police said they were alerted on Thursday (June 27) at 9pm to a case of theft outside a home in Keat Hong Close in Choa Chu Kang.

After ground inquiries and using images from police cameras and closed-circuit television, officers from the Jurong Police Division arrested the 27-year-old male suspect on Friday.

A video posted on social media showed a deliveryman taking a pair of shoes and putting it in his GrabFood delivery bag before riding away from the scene on his personal mobility device. The time stamp on the video was June 20, at about 1.40pm.

Netizens had called for the case to be reported to Grab and the police. Some also expressed hygiene concerns since the shoes were kept in a bag meant for food.

In response to the incident, a Grab spokesman said on Saturday: "We are working closely with the authorities on this matter and have suspended the delivery partner's account."

The police are investigating the case. If convicted, the suspect could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.