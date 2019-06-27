Grab investigating case of deliveryman caught on camera taking a pair of shoes

SINGAPORE - A spokesman for Grab said the company is aware of a video posted online that appears to show a GrabFood deliveryman stealing a pair of shoes outside a flat last Thursday (June 20).

The closed-circuit television footage indicated the incident took place at about 1.40pm.

It shows the man making a delivery then walking away from the flat where the camera is installed, as the gate closes.

He looks around before he picks up a pair of shoes from a shoe rack, puts it into an insulated food delivery bag and drives away on his personal mobility device.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, has been viewed more than 29,000 times, with netizens calling for the case to be reported to the police and Grab.

Some also had hygiene concerns because the man had kept the shoes in a bag meant for food deliveries.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the spokesman for Grab said: "We are aware of this and are investigating the matter.

"Grab does not condone such behaviour and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty."