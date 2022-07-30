Government looking at how best to deal with Section 377A while safeguarding current legal position on marriage

SINGAPORE - The Government is considering how best to balance ground feedback that gay sex should not be criminalised with the desire for Singapore's current position on marriage to be retained.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (July 30), Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the Government has had extensive discussions with different people on Section 377A of the Penal Code.

Under this section, it is a crime for a man, whether in public or in private, to commit any act of "gross indecency" with another man, and carries a jail term of up to two years.

But the law is not actively enforced and it is a position that has been reiterated by the authorities since it was discussed robustly in Parliament in 2007.

Mr Shanmugam said the discussions have included religious leaders such as Taoists, Christians, Muslims and Hindus, grassroots leaders, Singaporeans from different backgrounds, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) groups, and others.

"Many agree that men who have sex with each other should not be thrown into prison. Gay sex should not be criminalised," he said.

"At the same time, most do not want any decriminalisation to cause other major changes. In particular, most people want the current position on marriage to be retained."

The current position is that the law defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. "People don't want that to change," said Mr Shanmugam.

People also do not want any change to the current policies that take reference from this definition of marriage, he added.

"The Government understands this view. We are now considering how best to achieve this balance."

"The two questions we are dealing with are therefore: One, what is to be done with 377A; and two, at the same time, we are also considering how we can safeguard the current legal position on marriage from legal challenges in courts so that it does not get challenged in the courts, like 377A was in a series of cases," he said.

"These matters ought to be discussed in Parliament, and decided in Parliament, and not decided in the Courts," he added.

Speaking to reporters at the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre on the sidelines of community events, Mr Shanmugam also urged people here to avoid taking extreme positions on the issue, and to work out differences calmly for the sake of the country.