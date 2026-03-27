WhatsApp message from SingPost about failed parcel delivery could be a scam: Police

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Victims are asked to click on a link to update their information to have a parcel redelivered.

SINGAPORE – Be careful if you receive a WhatsApp message supposedly from Singapore Post about a failed parcel delivery because of incomplete information.

It could be a phishing scam, the police warned on March 27, adding that there had been at least 10 cases reported since March 15 , with at least $22,000 lost .

Victims receive WhatsApp messages allegedly from SingPost, claiming: “We are unable to deliver your parcel as the delivery address provided was incomplete or incorrect.”

They are asked to click on a link to update their information to have the parcel redelivered.

The link will direct victims to a phishing website where they are prompted to provide their banking credentials, credit or debit card details, or one-time passwords.

Victims realise they have been scammed when they discover unauthorised transactions in foreign currencies made in their bank accounts.

The police advise people to ignore dubious clickable links sent through WhatsApp or SMS claiming to be from SingPost, as the latter will not send such links requesting payments or bank account details.

Other precautions they can take include using the ScamShield app to block scam calls and filter out scam SMSes.

People can check the signs of a scam using official sources such as the ScamShield app or website at http://www.scamshield.gov.sg/

The 24/7 ScamShield helpline can also be reached on 1799 .

The police also urge people to report fraudulent transactions to the bank and file a police report.