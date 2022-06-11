Global order in potentially most dangerous period since WWII: Top US commander

SINGAPORE - The global security environment is under threat and in potentially the most dangerous period since World War II, the top United States military officer in the region here warned on Saturday (June 11).

Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, cited what he saw as an authoritarian Russian regime undertaking an illegitimate and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's nuclear and missile tests threatening the livelihood of all nations, and a slew of Chinese moves as justification for his statement.

"The PRC's (People's Republic of China) destabilising actions throughout the Indo-Pacific include coercion, unsafe intercepts against our allies and partners, failure to respect agreements in the form of Hong Kong, border disputes as identified on the Indian border and the line of actual control, and lastly… a declaration of 'no limits' in the relationship between the PRC and the Russians," said Adm Aquilino.

"That's a new world that we have not seen… These aggressive behaviours are escalating tensions, increasing the potential for miscalculations."

His remarks echoed those of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier on Saturday during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, where he criticised China's approach to territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Austin also framed the Ukraine war as a harbinger of things to come if the rules-based international order is flouted, and maintained that nations in the region should be free to chart their own course.