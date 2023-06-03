Getting justice for scam victims – some end up bankrupt and with broken marriages

Case 1: Renovation scam victims cheated of $1.8 million

SINGAPORE - All they wanted was a home.

Instead, dozens of home owners were left with their properties in a shambles, with some suffering broken marriages and several declared bankrupt.

This is because the contractors they had hired had no intention of completing the renovation works. The scammers – a married couple – ended up cheating 89 victims and subcontractors of almost $1.8 million in 2016.

The woman, who masterminded the scam, was initially convicted and jailed for cheating in an unrelated incident in June 2015.

Released from prison in September that year, she worked as a sales personnel for renovation companies and noticed that home owners were willing to spend large sums on renovation.

She persuaded her friend to set up a company for her, which she and her husband then ran.

They lured victims with low quotations, free air-conditioners, and even granite kitchen counters thrown in.

Many victims made full payments to secure the freebies, with one transferring more than $100,000 to them.

To keep up the guise that they intended to fulfil the contracts, the couple got workers to hack away tiles and walls. They also engaged subcontractors to do tiling, carpentry and air-conditioning work, but did not pay them.

The woman was arrested in 2017 following a police report by a subcontractor.

While out on bail, she got a former employee of the first company to set up another entity under his name, but let her run the firm.

She used this second company to scam another victim of about $42,000, and issued a $3,000 cheque to a subcontractor that bounced.

All the victims’ properties were left in unliveable states when the subcontractors stopped working after not getting paid. Many victims had to take out loans to redo the botched-up renovation or complete the renovation works that were half-done.