Get insights on top news stories - live from ST newsroom

Ever wanted to know what goes on behind the scenes of the biggest news stories?

Well, now you can - with The Big Story, a talk show every weekday by The Straits Times which premieres today at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

Broadcast live from the heart of the newsroom, reporters and editors will discuss the top news of the day - from the hottest topics in Singapore to the biggest headlines from across Asia and the rest of the world.

Viewers can join the discussion by leaving comments and questions on Facebook, as journalists share their views, observations and interesting back stories covering the news.

Helmed by a producer-presenter from the ST video team, each show will be about 10 to 20 minutes long, and will air every weekday.

Acting editor of ST's video department Yeung E-Von said: "With this talk show, readers will be able to get access to the expertise of the ST newsroom in an engaging manner."

The new live show will add to ST's varied video offerings, which include news videos, documentary-style features and Hangout with ST, which is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook and YouTube pages.

To better serve audiences who are consuming content in more visual formats, a state-of-the-art video production and editing lab was built in the revamped newsroom, which underwent a year-long overhaul.

ST returned to its newsroom in January following the first complete renovation since it moved into its current News Centre premises in Toa Payoh North in February 2002.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group, said The Big Story is another of the paper's efforts to connect with its audience in new ways.

"We in ST have been working hard to transform, to be able to engage our audience, not just in words or in print, but also in videos and visuals, across digital and social media platforms," he said.

"We will keep trying new things in the months to come, and we will engage with the audience to develop the ideas in response to how these resonate with them."

•Viewers can catch The Big Story at: https://www.facebook.com/TheStraitsTimes/ or https://www.youtube.com/user/StraitsTimesOnline