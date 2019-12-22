Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family

SINGAPORE - The GrabFood delivery rider who died in an accident in Gambas Avenue last Friday (Dec 20) had been working two jobs to support his family, which comprised his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

The Singapore permanent resident from Ipoh had a full-time job with an electronic engineering company, but had also begun delivering food about a month ago to supplement his family's income after his wife fell ill and was unable to work.

Mr Phang Wei Sum, 42, had been working in Singapore for more than a decade, reported Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Saturday.

"He was a good husband and father who never smoked or drank alcohol. He cared a lot for his family," said his wife, who declined to be named.

His family collected his body from the morgue on Saturday morning and will send it to Ipoh for the funeral.

Mr Phang died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Gambas Avenue last Friday.

The police said they were informed about the accident in Gambas Avenue, in the direction of Woodlands Avenue 8, at 11.50am.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a police tent set up near a motorcycle lying on its side. A food delivery bag with the Grab logo is attached to the motorcycle. The tent and motorcycle are seen behind a truck bearing the logo of waste management firm 800 Super.

A GrabFood spokesman said that the company is reaching out to the family to offer support and assistance.

Meanwhile, an 800 Super spokesman said that the firm was aware of the accident and would not be making any comment, as the case is currently under investigation.