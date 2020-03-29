From clapping to The Courage Fund, Singapore community comes together against coronavirus

SINGAPORE - Community efforts to support those affected by the coronavirus continue to pour in, with The Courage Fund receiving more than $5.9 million in donations.

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee, who announced the amount in a Facebook post, said the money will be used to support patients, healthcare and front-line workers, vulnerable Singaporeans and the families of Covid-19 victims.

"The Certis officer who contracted Covid-19 while carrying out his duties as an auxiliary police officer has received support from The Courage Fund," added Mr Lee.

He noted that the fund, which was set up in 2003 during the Sars outbreak and is administered by Community Chest, had reached out to the family of the disease's first Singaporean fatality here, a 75-year-old woman who died on March 21.

"While this will in no way ease the family's grief, we hope it can provide some financial support during this difficult period," he said.

Details of The Courage Fund Covid-19 relief schemes and how people can apply can be found at www.ncss.gov.sg/thecouragefund.

Meanwhile, a Facebook call to applaud those on the front line is gaining traction online.

Clap For #SGUnited asks the public to clap loudly at 8pm on Monday (March 30), whether at their windows, doors or balconies, to show their appreciation for these workers. So far, 680 Facebook users have indicated they will join the event.

It was started by British expat Martin Verga, 30, who works in finance. He was inspired by #ClapforNHS in which millions of Britons applauded National Health Service staff last Thursday.

He said: "I hope that tomorrow, we can bring all communities in Singapore together as a sign of unity in times of trouble and allow everyone helping us through this difficult time to know we are right behind them in support of their efforts."