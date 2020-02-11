Coronavirus: Infected Certis Cisco officer deployed at Chingay was not in close contact with performers or audience, says PA

SINGAPORE - The security officer deployed at this year's Chingay and who was later found to have contracted the coronavirus was not in close contact with any of the performers or audience, according to Chingay organiser People's Association (PA).

In a message sent via WhatsApp to Chingay participants and performers as well as grassroots leaders on Monday (Feb 10), PA said that the 37-year-old Certis Cisco officer had undergone temperature checks on both days of the parade on Jan 31 and Feb 1, and did not show signs of being unwell.

"We apologise for the alarm caused due to the news but based on the current facts, the officer was not in close contact with any of our performers/audience," said the message seen by The Straits Times.

The male officer was one of the two latest coronavirus cases found in Singapore.

A release on Monday (Feb 10) by the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that before he developed symptoms, he had served quarantine orders on two individuals from Wuhan who had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

It added that he reported developing symptoms on Jan 31, saw a general practitioner on Feb 2, and was hospitalised on Feb 6.

In between, he went to work.

He was deployed on both days of the annual Chingay parade, which was held at the F1 Pit Building.

On the first day, Jan 31, the officer was deployed near the junction of Raffles Avenue and Bayfront Avenue to facilitate traffic. The PA message said there "was minimal interaction between the officer and performers or the crowd as the performers/crowd are constantly moving".

The next day, on Feb 1, the officer was deployed to the Youth Olympic Park area as a roving officer to relieve other officers who went on breaks.

The PA message said: "Performers did not access that area and there was limited crowd movement there. The officer was roving in that area and did not have prolonged interaction with any members of the public."

It also added that PA would work closely with the Health Ministry to assess the situation and activate any contract tracing if the need arises.

The MOH statement said that the officer had also gone to the Certis Cisco Centre in Paya Lebar.

The Straits Times has contacted the ministry as well as Certis Cisco to clarify the reporting timeline of his symptoms.

The officer is currently warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

When contacted on Monday, a Certis Cisco spokesman said the safety of employees is a top priority.

She added: "We are focused on providing all necessary assistance to the affected employee and his family. We are currently assisting the authorities with their investigations."