Fresh Malaysian chickens back on sale in Singapore after more than four months

SINGAPORE - For months after Malaysia banned the export of its fresh broiler chicken in June, Madam Leo had to resort to using two kampung chickens whenever she made chicken rice at home.

"The flavour is okay but it is very small, so I have to use two birds. If not, there isn't enough to eat," said the 64-year-old, who did not want to give her full name.

The housewife excitedly picked up a fresh whole broiler chicken on Thursday afternoon at FairPrice's YewTee Point outlet.

"Even though the fresh chicken is more expensive than before, there's a lot more meat on it," said Madam Leo.

Fresh Malaysian broiler chickens returned to retailers' shelves here on Thursday afternoon, almost 4½ months after Malaysia banned its export due to a domestic shortage. At the time, about a third of Singapore's chicken came from Malaysia.

Broiler chickens are raised specifically for meat production and bred for optimal health and size. This is the most common type found in supermarkets and makes up the biggest portion of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia. They are typically exported to Singapore at around 40 days old.

The Sakura Fresh Chickens, which are sold by food distributor Kee Song Food, were stocked at the Yew Tee outlet at around 3pm, with each bird costing $14.80 and weighing around 1.3kg to 1.5kg.

Singapore is expected to receive about 1.8 million chickens a month from Malaysia, half of the 3.6 million birds per month quota before the ban.

The limited supply was evident on Thursday - checks on FairPrice's app showed that the fresh Malaysian chickens were in low supply across at least 10 of its outlets islandwide.

At the Yew Tee outlet, a worker - who spoke on condition of anonymity because she is not authorised to speak to the media - said the outlet's supply of 15 birds was to last two days.

"We used to get around 10 birds every day, sometimes a bit more on the weekend. But these 15 are the amount we have been allotted from today to Friday," said the worker.

Sales of the chicken were slow initially, with The Straits Times observing that only about 10 people browsed the fresh chicken shelves in an hour after they were stocked up, with none picking up any.