Fresh fish and seafood stallholders not allowed to operate unless PCR test result negative: NEA, MOH

SINGAPORE - All stallholders selling fresh fish and seafood at markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or operators appointed by the agency were not allowed to open shop on Sunday morning (July 18) as a precaution.

The move is to prevent any further transmission in the light of Covid-19 clusters involving fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock and sell at the markets, NEA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Stalls not selling fresh fish or seafood can continue to operate while the testing of stallholders is taking place over the next few days.

NEA and MOH also urged all stallholders and stall assistants to get tested, and all visitors to avoid crowds at food centres and markets.

They should visit during off-peak hours where possible, and to strictly observe safe management measures, it added.

These stallholders have or will be receiving an SMS Health Risk Warning (HRW) from MOH. The HRW means that they are required by law to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at designated testing centres.

Until tested negative, they are required to self-isolate and not leave their homes.

Affected fish and seafood stallholders can also to walk in to specified regional screening centres at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio, the former Coral Primary School in Pasir Ris, the former Bedok North Secondary School, the former Bishan Park Secondary School and the former Shuqun Secondary School for testing.

Once they receive a negative PCR test result, they will be able to resume business immediately.

Fresh fish and seafood stallholders will also be issued with self-test antigen rapid test (ART) kits and are required to self-administer an ART on the seventh day from the last time they were exposed to a likely Covid-19 case.

They will be required to undergo another PCR test at designated testing centres around the 14th day from their date of last known exposure.

MOH has also arranged with NEA to conduct Covid-19 testing for all stallholders and stall assistants of market stalls and cooked food stalls at hawker centres and markets managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators.

These stallholders and stall assistants will receive an SMS notification with details of the scheduled test.

When The Straits Times visited Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre at around 7am, safe distancing ambassadors from NEA were seen telling fishmongers to stop selling their fish and pack up their stalls.

Some were disgruntled by the order to stop sales, lamenting that more notice should have been given by the authorities.

Others had procured extra fish supply from Senoko Fishery Port to cater to their customers’ needs.

A fishmonger who declined to be named said she had to store her excess fish stock in ice boxes, and was worried her fish might eventually expire as she is unsure when she would be able to return.

When ST visited a wet market in Pasir Ris Drive 6 at about 11am, a fishmonger who wanted to be known only as Ms Mei was the only one still selling fish.

But her supply was dwindling, and there were only two fishes left on the ice bed in her stall. Her stall assistants could be seen packing up fish parts into styrofoam boxes.

The market is not under the list of wet markets on NEA’s website.



Ms Mei said: “There is no more supply coming from Jurong Fishery Port, so I don’t have much to sell too. There were customers today asking for fish, but there isn’t much to sell them.”

She has yet to receive the SMS Health Risk Warning from the authorities.

A fishmonger who wanted to known only as Mr Lim, 68, at 216 Bedok North Street 1 (Market and Food Centre) told ST the authorities visited the market at around 3am on Sunday and asked fish stall owners to shut and have their swab tests taken.

A number of fishmongers were directed to a Quick Test Centre that had been set up at Bedok Interchange, he added.

“I managed to sell all my stock by Saturday noon,” he said, adding that the fishmongers were told to isolate at home and to watch the news for more details on when they can reopen.

He said he procures his stock from both Jurong Fishery Port and Senoko Fishery Port, and that around 24 fish stalls at the market also purchase their seafood from both ports.

While the Jurong Fishery Port has more than 100 merchants and attracts up to 3,000 customers daily, its counterpart at Senoko operates on a much smaller scale, with just 25 merchants and between 700 and 1,000 customers daily.

The larger port handles about 30 per cent of all Singapore’s seafood imports, including those that arrive by land and air, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday.