Free Sentosa entry extended to end-June as part of efforts to woo more local visitors

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Sentosa will enjoy free admission from March 14 to June 30 as part of efforts to boost local visitorship and prop up business on the island resort, which has been hard hit by the tourist slowdown.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), which announced last month that admission will be waived during the week-long March school holidays, said on Wednesday (March 11) that it will extend the free admission through June to encourage more local residents to visit.

Businesses on the island will also be allowed to defer 50 per cent of their rental payments from April to June and repay it in interest-free instalments over 12 months, SDC said.

The measures, which are part of the $4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package for businesses and workers announced in this year's Budget, follow feedback from tenants on business sentiment, it said.

They are in addition to a half-month rental waiver announced last month for all 46 commercial entities - including hotels, eateries, attractions and retailers - that are direct tenants of SDC.

More promotions, including hotel and attraction packages, will also be rolled out across the island in March, said SDC, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

SDC chief executive Quek Swee Kuan said last month that businesses on the island had reported a drop in visitorship and sales of between 20 and 50 per cent.

He said then that island admission would be waived during the March school holidays, and may be extended if the situation did not improve.

Island admission ranges between $2 and $6, while entry is already free for those who enter through the Sentosa Boardwalk.

Sentosa is among the tourist spots trying to woo more local visitors to compensate for the shortfall in tourists amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Singapore Tourism Board has projected a drop of up to 30 per cent in tourist arrivals for the year, with Singapore losing an average of 18,000 to 20,000 visitors a day in February.

The Straits Times reported last month that hotel occupancy rates in Sentosa had dipped below 30 per cent, after Singapore's first coronavirus case was found to have stayed at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa.