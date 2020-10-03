Free Safra and HomeTeamNS membership for second and subsequent dependants of NSmen members

SINGAPORE - Family members of operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will have free membership at Safra and HomeTeamNS, with fees waived for second and subsequent dependants.

Applicants will not need to pay the administrative fee of $10 for each registration, too, from now till March 31 next year.

This new family membership scheme for Safra and HomeTeamNS is aimed at promoting family bonding, said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad on Saturday (Oct 3).

"Especially during this pandemic, where many are probably looking for places to spend family time together... our NSmen can use this opportunity to explore some of the facilities that we have across our Safra clubhouses," Mr Zaqy told the media during a tour of the Safra Yishun clubhouse.

Only the first dependant has to pay to be a member. NSmen pay from $80 for a Safra membership, and from $40 for their first dependant.

A HomeTeamNS membership fee starts from $50 for the NSmen, and from $20 for the first dependant.

The new scheme is expected to benefit over 630,000 NSmen members. Only spouses of NSmen and their children aged below 20 can register as dependants under this new scheme.

At Safra, the pool of dependant members is expected to double to 150,000 in the next five years with this scheme.

HomeTeamNS estimates that its number of dependant members to grow to 75,000 in the next five years, up from the current 18,000.

Mr Zaqy said that Safra and HomeTeamNS have the capacity to accommodate the growing numbers.

Safra currently has six clubhouses - in Jurong, Mount Faber, Toa Payoh, Punggol, Tampines and Yishun - while HomeTeamNS has clubhouses in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Khatib and Tampines.

A Safra clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang is expected to be ready in 2022, while the HomeTeamNS will have a sixth clubhouse in Bedok, slated to be completed in 2022.

"We have a pretty good space, but at the same time we also continue with our safety measures as well to ensure that we have not just the capacity, but have enough safe distancing too," he said.

The news was welcomed by Safra member Muhammed Sabri Mahmod.

The 41-year-old teacher, who has four children aged between 18 months and 17 years old, said he will be registering his daughters, aged 17 and 15, as dependants.

"They don't have to get their parents to take them here, so they can be more independent, so it's good they have this opportunity," said Mr Muhammed Sabri.



Mr Muhammed Sabri and his daughter Nurdiana Muhammed Sabri, 17, on the canopy walk at the Safra Yishun clubhouse. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Members can register under the new scheme online at the HomeTeamNS or Safra websites, or at customer service counters at the various clubhouses.