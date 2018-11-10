Choa Chu Kang Safra clubhouse to feature sheltered pool, aqua gym when it opens in 2022

SINGAPORE-A new Safra clubhouse to open in Choa Chu Kang in 2022 will offer a "fitness oasis" to more than 90,000 national servicemen (NSmen) and their families who live in north-western Singapore.

Safra Choa Chu Kang will become the seventh such clubhouse here and the first to boast a sheltered pool and aqua gym.

The 1.4ha space will also feature a 50,000 sq ft fitness and wellness hub with a gym, mixed martial arts rings and fitness studio.

The groundbreaking event is set to take place late next year (2019) and the development cost is expected to be between $60 million and $70 million.

The clubhouse was announced in May last year and plans for the five-storey building were revealed on Saturday (Nov 10) at the atrium of Lot One Shoppers' Mall, where an exhibition showing artist impressions and a 3D model of the clubhouse were on display.

President of Safra and Senior Minister of State for Defence, Dr Maliki Osman, was at the launch along with Mr Zaqy Mohamad who is Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, and also advisor to Chua Chu Kang GRC Grassroots Organisations.

The clubhouse will be located within a five-minute walk from Choa Chu Kang MRT station and also boast facilities including a skypark running track and indoor playground.

Dr Maliki said that Safra clubhouses show appreciation to NSmen for their contribution to national defence.

"We know that Safra clubs provide avenues which are accessible for NSmen to participate in activities and common interests," he added. "(They also allow) them to remain connected and bond following the connections and bonds they have established during their NS days."

The plans slated for Safra Choa Chu Kang are the result of consultations with around 1,600 NSmen and their families.

Safra Choa Chu Kang Development Committee Chairman Major (NS) Andy Tan Heok, PBM said the new clubhouse will be "forward-looking" and use smart technology, such as a feature allowing users to book facilities with their smartphones.

Dr Maliki added: "It will provide activities, places and avenues for our Safra members as well as our NSmen in the north-west and their families to come, bond and stay fit. And we hope they will continue to enjoy the facilities provided by Safra."

Facilities manager Mr Wayne Ho, 39, who has been a Safra member for a decade, visits the clubhouses at least once a month with his two young daughters to go bowling or swimming.

"One thing we are looking forward to is the indoor swimming pool as it means we can go swimming even in bad weather," he said. "Also, the indoor playground would be something my daughters would love."

During Saturday's launch, Mr Ho suggested setting up a rooftop garden at the new clubhouse to help the young and old bond while tending to the plants.

"This will give the new club a more community feel and provide even more activities for the family," he added.

The exhibition will be on display at Lot One Shoppers' Mall Choa Chu Kang until Nov 16.

NSmen and their families can give feedback on the plans through an online survey on the Safra website until Nov 30.