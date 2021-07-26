Free Covid-19 test kits for visitors of 2 markets as Jurong Fishery Port cluster grows to 792

SINGAPORE - Residents living around Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre and 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market will be able to collect free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits on Monday (July 26) and Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is working with the People's Association to distribute the kits to individuals who had visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days, such as residents living in the vicinity of these centres.

The latest collection exercise will over two days at Residents' Committee Centres near both markets.

"Eligible persons are strongly encouraged to collect and perform self-testing using these ART kits," said MOH on Sunday night.

Members of the public can go to this website for more details.

Singapore recorded 117 locally transmitted cases on Sunday, including 38 unlinked cases, as well as eight imported cases.

Among the community cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

MOH also announced in its daily update that 46 new cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 792.

Two new clusters - linked to Case 65,893 and Case 65,846 - were reported by MOH on Sunday, while three clusters were closed.

Two new cases were added to the Case 65,893 cluster, while one case was added to the Case 65,846 cluster. Both clusters now have three cases each. No further details were provided.

Five new cases were added to both the Samy's Curry Restaurant cluster - which now has 13 cases; and the KTV cluster, which has 237 cases.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre, 119 Bukit Merah View and Case 64,394 clusters for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the clusters have now been closed," added MOH.

There are now 25 active clusters ranging between 3 and 792 infections.

The number of new cases in the community surged from 324 cases in the week before to 1,056 cases in the past week.

"We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community," said MOH.

The number of unlinked community cases also rose, from 24 cases in the week before to 136 cases in the past week.

Over the last 28 days, 15 people required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit or died from Covid-19. Among them, six are unvaccinated, nine are partially vaccinated and none is fully vaccinated.

Giving an update on the nation's vaccination programme, MOH said that a total of 7.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as at last Saturday.

More than 50 per cent of the population - or 3.02 million people - have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, more than 82,400 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered to 67,743 people.

Read the full MOH press release here.