117 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 46 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 117 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday (July 25), including 46 cases connected to the growing cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 787.

There were also five new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 237 cases.

Of the 117 locally transmitted cases, 43 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 36 linked cases were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

Four of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while four developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 64,179.