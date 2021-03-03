Four workers injured in Tuas explosion out of ICU

SINGAPORE - Four of the 10 workers who were injured in the Tuas explosion a week ago are no longer in critical condition after spending a week in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 3), the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said that they have been moved to high dependency wards and that it was working with the hospital to arrange video calls with their families.

Apart from these four, one of the workers injured in the explosion is still in critical condition, three have died and two were discharged on the day of the blast.

The workers were taken to hospital after the explosion at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 last Wednesday.

The blast occurred on the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems.

It forced the evacuation of 65 others in the vicinity of the blaze.

The Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) preliminary investigations found that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of potato starch in a confined environment.

Contact with a source of ignition can cause a combustible dust explosion.

The workers who died have been identified as Mr Marimuthu S, 38; Mr Shohel Md, 23; and Mr Anisuzzaman "Ani" Md, 29.

The MWC said that on Wednesday morning, the MWC team and the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union (Batu) attended the last rites organised by the company to pay their last respects to the dead victims.

It added that their bodies will be repatriated to their home towns in India and Bangladesh on Thursday.



The MWC team and the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union attended the last rites organised by the company to pay their last respects to the dead victims. PHOTO: MIGRANT WORKERS' CENTRE/FACEBOOK



Mr Marimuthu's younger brother, who is also working in Singapore, will be bringing his brother's remains home.

A fund-raising campaign on Give.Asia by non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) has closed after raising more than $600,000 for the victims of the explosion.

Public donors and well-wishers who wish to help support the workers affected in the explosion, as well as other accidents involving distressed migrant workers, can make their donations to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund.